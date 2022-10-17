House of the Dragon: The 17 biggest dragons in Game of Thrones prequel, ranked by size - from Meleys to Vhagar
House of the Dragon features a magnificent host of dragons. But which is the biggest, and how big are they compared to those in Game of Thrones?
House of the Dragon is here, and it promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its runtime. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO show sees dragons reign with the formidable House Targaryen – Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.
This house has a history of dragonriding and it is during the reign of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) where it had the most fire-breathing beasts Westeros had ever seen. We know from the George R.R. Martin source material that they keep growing and growing as they age – so the older the dragon, the bigger it will be.
In Game of Thrones, Daenerys’ mount Drogon was enormous by Season 8. Fans have predicted his wingspan was around 60m (196ft) – and he was only around seven years old. Some of the beasts in House of the Dragon (HOTD) are more than 100.
However, something that restricts the size of dragons in this world is captivity. By the time of House of the Dragon, most of the Targaryens’ dragons live in the dragonpit, a huge stable in Kings Landing. But, it is thought living in chains restricted the dragons’ growth, and they became smaller over the centuries. Wild dragons, meanwhile, grow much larger.
With that in mind, here is a guide to the main dragons which will feature in House of the Dragon, from biggest to smallest.