House of the Dragon: Every dragon ranked by size in the Game of Thrones show (HBO)

House of the Dragon: The 17 biggest dragons in Game of Thrones prequel, ranked by size - from Meleys to Vhagar

House of the Dragon features a magnificent host of dragons. But which is the biggest, and how big are they compared to those in Game of Thrones?

By Ginny Sanderson
48 minutes ago
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 11:12am

House of the Dragon is here, and it promises to show at least 17 dragons throughout its runtime. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO show sees dragons reign with the formidable House Targaryen – Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

This house has a history of dragonriding and it is during the reign of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) where it had the most fire-breathing beasts Westeros had ever seen. We know from the George R.R. Martin source material that they keep growing and growing as they age – so the older the dragon, the bigger it will be.

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys’ mount Drogon was enormous by Season 8. Fans have predicted his wingspan was around 60m (196ft) – and he was only around seven years old. Some of the beasts in House of the Dragon (HOTD) are more than 100.

However, something that restricts the size of dragons in this world is captivity. By the time of House of the Dragon, most of the Targaryens’ dragons live in the dragonpit, a huge stable in Kings Landing. But, it is thought living in chains restricted the dragons’ growth, and they became smaller over the centuries. Wild dragons, meanwhile, grow much larger.

With that in mind, here is a guide to the main dragons which will feature in House of the Dragon, from biggest to smallest.

The 17 most powerful dragons in House of the Dragon - and their riders

1. Balerion

Balerion the Black Dread is the largest dragon in Westeros' history, having been born in Old Valyria. His shadow is said to blot out a whole town and he could apparently swallow a mammoth whole. He died of old age at around 200, and was significantly bigger than Drogon in Game of Thrones - with a wingspan of around the size of a football pitch.

2. Vhagar

Born on Dragonstone before Aegon conquered Westeros, Vhagar is the largest dragon alive and is about 181 years old. During House of the Dragon, she is thought to be around the size Balerion was during Aegon’s Conquest, giving a decisive advantage to any army.

3. The Cannibal

A wild beast that feasts on other dragons, The Cannibal has never been ridden and not much is known about him. He is the eldest of the dragons who live on Dragonstone, so could be somewhere between 100-200 years old. As he's a wild dragon, this means he is likely to be huge.

4. Vermithor

At around 95 years-old, Vermithor was the dragon of King Jaehaerys, Viserys’ grandfather. The Bronze Fury is thought to be one of the largest dragons alive.

