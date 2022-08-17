News you can trust since 1817
A guide to the dragons in Game of Throne prequel House of the Dragon (Image: Caraxes, HBO).

House of the Dragon: The 15 most powerful dragons in Games of Thrones show - from Caraxes to Vhagar

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will return fans to a Westeros where dragons reign.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:27 am

Hundreds of years before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, a dynasty of dragons dominated the skies of Westeros.

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will explore the bloody Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the story will show how the most powerful family in Westeros almost tore itself apart.

Its first season, which premieres in just a few days’ time, promises to show at least 17 dragons. Here is a guide to the most important and mightiest dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.

A guide to the key characters in House of the Dragon

1. Caraxes

Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), brother of King Viserys. Caraxes is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy".

2. Syrax

Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy / Milly Alcock), who is named heir to the throne by her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Syrax has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes.

3. Vhagar

Vhagar was one of the three legendary dragons who first conquered Westeros, alongside Balerion and Maraxes. Originally ridden by Visenya Targaryen, in the Dance of Dragons she is the largest and most powerful dragon alive. She is flown by Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) and Prince Aemond 'One Eye' Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

4. Sunfyre

Sunfyre the Golden, ridden by King Viserys' firstborn son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), is described as the most "magnificent" dragon to ever fly in Westeros. He has golden scales which shine in the sunlight, and is fierce and powerful.

