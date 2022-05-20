House of the Dragon: A guide to the dragons in Games of Thrones show - and their riders

Long before Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were hatched, even mightier dragons soared the skies of Westeros.

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will transport fans to a time when House Targaryen and their dragons ruled the Seven Kingdoms.

The show, which airs in summer 2022, will explore the bloody civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, where dragon riders fought to the death.

Here is a guide to the key dragons which will likely appear in House of the Dragon, and their riders.

1. Balerion Balerion the Black Dread is the legendary dragon who captured Westeros with Aegon the Conqueror. So huge his shadow can blot out a whole town, he is still alive before the Dance of Dragons, and is ridden by King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Photo: HBO Game of Thrones Photo Sales

2. Caraxes Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is ridden by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). He is described as a "formidable huge blood-red " dragon who is "fearsome and battle savvy". Photo: HBO House of the Dragon Photo Sales

3. Syrax Syrax the she-dragon is ridden by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the heir to the throne after her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine). In the lore she has yellow scales and is huge and formidable, but not as battle-hardened as Caraxes. Photo: HBO House of the Dragon Photo Sales

4. Sunfyre Sunfyre the Golden, ridden by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), is described as the most "magnificent" dragon to ever fly in Westeros. He has golden scales which shine in the sunlight, and is fierce and powerful. Photo: HBO Game of Thrones Photo Sales