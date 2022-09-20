The clock is striking down to the Witching Hour, as horror heads gear up for this year’s Halloween festivities.

Many will be out trick or treating with the younger members of our family this year, though there are plenty others who take Halloween VERY seriously and line-up a full set of scary movies to welcome in the season.

Netflix Best Horror Movies: Here are the 18 highest rated horror films on Netflix in 2022

With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, choosing the right films can be a task in itself.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 18 highest rank horror movies currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, as rated by highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To - 98% The film follows Dwight as he searches the streets in the dark each night for the lonely and forlorn - looking for people who won't be missed.

2. Hellbender - 97% Hellbender may be low budget, but it offers plenty of excellent visuals and cinematography with an atmospheric setting and excellent soundtrack.

3. The Amusement Park - 96% Horror icon George A. Romero directs this psychological horror which sees an old man visit an amusement park, only to find himself in the middle of a nightmare.

4. Slaxx - 96% This horror comedy sees a possessed pair of jeans as they punish trendy clothing companies who are in bad practice. Hilarious - and very much a horror.