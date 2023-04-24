All Sections
These 16 films are certain to give you the chills. Cr: Netflix.

Horror Films On Netflix 2023: 16 of the most scary movies on Netflix - according to Rotten Tomatoes

As per to film review site Rotten Tomatoes, these 16 horror films are best scary movies to stream on Netflix UK in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

There are few more most passionate and dedicated fan bases in genre cinema than horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.

A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?

We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 16 horror flicks are rated highest by them.

Dare you watch them all?

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele that spawned a whole new take on the horror genre. His follow up Us was also a modern masterpiece of cinema.

1. Get Out (2017) - 7.7

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele that spawned a whole new take on the horror genre. His follow up Us was also a modern masterpiece of cinema. Photo: Netflix

Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made. Playing perfect homage to the original, the noughties remake added an extra layer to the zombie horror that added so much.

2. Dawn Of The Dead (2005) - 7.3

Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made. Playing perfect homage to the original, the noughties remake added an extra layer to the zombie horror that added so much. Photo: Netflix

Tim Burton's supernatural horror stars both Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a police detective is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders committed by a supposed Headless Horseman.

3. Sleepy Hollow (1999) - 7.3

Tim Burton's supernatural horror stars both Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a police detective is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders committed by a supposed Headless Horseman. Photo: Netflix

The sequel to the excellent A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt as she attempts to guide her family through a world overrun with monsters that are drawn to sound - and kill when they hear it.

4. A Quiet Place Part II (2020) - 7.2

The sequel to the excellent A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt as she attempts to guide her family through a world overrun with monsters that are drawn to sound - and kill when they hear it. Photo: Netflix

