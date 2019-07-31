Horrible Histories director Terry Deary talks about big-screen adventure

Not many cultural phenomena start as a joke book. Yet that was the origin of Horrible Histories, Terry Deary’s beloved series of books that has since generated a hit TV series, stage show, board game, magazines, exhibitions, online adventures, and – as of this week – a film.

It was in the early 90s that the children’s author was asked by publisher Scholastic to write a book of Father Christmas gags. It sold well enough that he was asked to repeat the trick the following year.

This time, the subject was history. Told by his editor that his jokes were “boring and dodgy”, Deary was asked to add a few historical titbits. “I started researching the facts and found they were more interesting than the jokes – so instead of a joke book with facts, we had a fact book with jokes.” He began with 1993’s The Terrible Tudors, followed by Awesome Egyptians, and didn’t look back (or, rather, did).

Just don’t tell Deary that he borrowed from the classic BBC sitcom Blackadder. “I’ve been accused of that by [its creator] Richard Curtis, who sniffily said Horrible Histories was only possible because of Blackadder. Well, sod you, Mr Curtis! I was not, in writing the books, influenced by Blackadder. I take true stories and re-tell them; Blackadder is fiction. He’s just taken a comedy sketch show and set it in the past.”

For young people, Deary’s books made history accessible, without the need to learn endless names and dates. The educational value was plain to see.

Yet Deary, who “hated” history at school, is, at best, “ambivalent” about his books being used in the classroom. Describing himself as “anti-establishment”, Deary is vehemently against the “Victorian idea” of learning en masse. “I’m passionately anti-school,” he says. “I wrote books that would entertain children away from school. Now schools have adopted them, which is horrifying, really.”

Last year was the series’ 25th anniversary. With more than 70 books written, millions of copies have been sold worldwide, translated into more than 30 languages.

The TV show, which broadened the appeal even further, began in 2009, with 13 half-hour episodes. “We embraced Terry Deary’s approach – to treat young people as intelligent,” says Dominic Brigstocke, a regular director on the series who is now behind the film.

With series producer Caroline Norris also instrumental, the show was formulated as a series of sketches and songs. “They came up with the utterly brilliant idea: don’t hire a children’s writer to do it; hire adult sketch-show writers,” explains Deary. Among the regulars were Dave Cohen, a former Spitting Image writer, and comedian Steve Punt.

When they were making the first series, Norris went to see Michael Palin and Terry Jones talk at the BFI about their historical comedy The Complete and Utter History of Britain. “There was a lot of people hitting one another with frying pans. All this is, is humour that doesn’t have swearing in it – it’s a little bit edgy. Kids can deal with quite a lot. I always approach it by asking, what’s a 10-year-old’s perspective on the world?”

While the team won multiple Baftas, the well eventually dried up. “After five series, we just said, ‘We can’t think of any more ideas. We can’t make another 13,’” says Norris. Yet Lion Television continued to make the series with a new creative team – and Norris was lured back by the idea of producing the feature film.

The origins of the movie stretch back to 2011, when the team was presenting Horrible Histories at the Proms. “We were very enthusiastic,” says Brigstocke, when Altitude Films approached them about a film. But could it work? Former cast members Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond scripted and starred in 2015’s Bill, a comedy about Shakespeare’s early years, but it fell through the cracks in UK cinemas.

Brigstocke and co were determined for that not to happen and so chose the Roman era. “Romans are really popular,” says Norris; Deary’s Rotten Romans (1994) and Ruthless Romans (2003) are among the top sellers in the series. “There is a reason for that,” says Deary. “It’s on the school curriculum but also, there’s such a rich history of human cruelty – emperors who murdered each other – which is a starting point for the movie.”

The story follows Nero (Craig Roberts) and his battles with Boudicca (Kate Nash), as well as his own mother, the power-hungry Agrippina (Kim Cattrall), though the focus also turns on two fictional characters: reluctant Roman soldier Atti (Sebastian Croft) and Orla (Emilia Jones), a wannabe Celtic warrior. “A sort of Romeo and Juliet without the unpleasant ending,” says Brigstocke. Others in the cast include Sir Derek Jacobi, reprising the role of Claudius that made him famous, and Nick Frost as Orla’s father.

The traditional Horrible Histories method of using writers geared towards adult fare was deployed. Norris was joined by Giles Pilbrow, a writer on the TV series, as well as playwright Jessica Swale, whose Nell Gwynn, starring Gemma Arterton, won the Olivier for Best New Comedy in 2016.

The film moves away from the TV sketch-show format to something more structured, but the humour remains decidedly silly: Nero douses himself in horse wee at one point. “I’d make it a little darker,” laughs Deary, “but there are dark moments. I have more of a sick sense of humour, but they said we wouldn’t get it past the censor.”

While Deary is still happily writing the books, he believes that if he came up with Horrible Histories today, it would be rejected for being politically incorrect. He received a note about one joke in his latest, All At Sea, about British maritime history, that it was “insensitive”. “Well,” he says, “Horrible Histories has been insensitive for 25 years!” n

Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans is in cinemas now