A rough 18 months for stand up comics, which included many cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows, meant the medium of television became even more promnent when it came to testing out new material.

However, streaming giant Netflix were well ahead of the game and didn’t need a pandemic to give its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.

A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?

While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.

1. Hannah Gadsby - Nanette Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby showcases some honest storytelling, with brilliant hilarious modern comic delivery.

2. Chris Rock - Tamborine Delivered with standard Chris Rock excitability, the Emmy award winner details his laugh out loud takes on relationships and life.

3. Ali Wong - Hard Knock Wife Ali Wong's hour of hilarity on motherhood went down a storm on its release in 2018.

4. Bo Burham - Inside Wonderfully described as " a claustrophobic masterclass in comedy and introspection" and "beautifully bleak" yet "hilariously hopeful", Bo Burnham smashes through the ceiling of comedy with 'Inside'. Great songs too.