Buffy, Willow, Xander, Spike – and who can forget Giles?
It may be approaching 20 years since its seventh and final season, but a quarter of a century on from the first episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, the American teen drama is still watched around the world thanks to its army of adoring fans.
Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role of Buffy, the vampire drama become one of the world’s biggest television shows after launching in 1997, lasting for seven seasons and making household name of the casts, with the likes of Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz going on to become Hollywood A-listers in the late 00s.
And it won plenty of awards too, with two Emmy wins, six Saturn Awards and a Golden Satellite Award among a host of other gongs during its seven year stint on our gogglebox.
However, with TV show fanaticism comes plenty of healthy debate.
Who is the best character, what is the best season and – crucially – what Buffy episode is the best of all time?
While we all have our own opinions, we thought we would take a deep dive in each Buffy episode via review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which episode slayed viewers the hardest!
Here are the 10 highest rated Buffy The Vampire Slayer episodes of all time.