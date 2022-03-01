Netflix continues to dominate the media world, with an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide – and if March if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

They’ll be adding some real Hollywood classics to their platform in March, as the likes of tinsel town royalty Joaquin Phoenix and Tobey Maguire see a selection of their movies hit the subscription service this month.

There are also some highly anticipated brand new Netflix exclusive movies from Director Charlie McDowell on the way too.

Netflix’s new additions in March 2022 promise to be full of romance, intrigue and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix in March.

1. Her - March 1 Joaquin Phoenix stars in the romantic film with a huge heart. Set in a futuristic universe, Her sees Theodore (Phoenix) fall in love with a computer, or more blunty put - an operating system.

2. Spiderman 2 - March 1 Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy is completed, as Spiderman 2 joins the other his other two Spidet hits on Netflix UK.

3. Windfall - March 18 Netflix exclusive Windfall stars Oscar nominated Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Lily Collins and Jason Segel. The film begins when a man breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home.

4. Alive - March 1 Alive stars Ethan Hawke in a biographic drama of a Uruguayan rugby team, who together with friends and family were crossing the Andes Mountains to play a game with neighbouring Chile when their plane crashed, leaving them stranded.