2. Cockburn Street, Avengers: Infinity War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda and Vision are enjoying a romantic stay in Edinburgh, and they stroll up Cockburn Street before getting distracted by news of the appearance of aliens on a TV screen inside a shop window. They are then immediately accosted by two more attackers, with one stabbing Vision through the chest. The fish and chips shop they stop in front of is not a fish and chips shop in real life, but we like to think they wanted to include some British culture there, with a sign for deep-fried Mars bars showing the couple is definitely in Edinburgh.

Photo: Disney / Google Maps