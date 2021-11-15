With such a strong list of true crime documentaries now available on Netflix, you’d be forgiven for not knowing where to start.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases, whatever your favourite is, the popularity of true crime can’t be denied and risen in the last five years. There’s no better place than Netflix for fans of the genre.

However, once you’ve binged through all the true crime you can take – what do you watch next?

Thank fully, you need not switch genres, as streaming service Netflix have uploaded a bunch of fascinating, chilling and interesting new true crime documentaries this November.

Here’s what’s to come on Netflix this month:

1. Catching Killers Catching Killers examines the case of the Green River Killer and is released this month.

2. Catching Killers Catching Killers episode one centres on The Green River Killer and how he was caught. Despite only being out a few days, the docu-series has proven hugely popular - with the series examining various high profile serial killer cases, centring on interviews with the detectives involved and the evidence they uncovered.

3. Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings A kidnapping case sees Roberto Hernández attempt to expose the truth behind, what he believes to be, Mexico's flawed justice system in Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings.

4. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier Birgit Meier vanished in the late 1980s, and while police missteps plague the case for years, her brother never quits in his tireless quest to find the truth. Out on November 26.