These true crime shows are coming to Netflix this month. Photo credit: Netflix

Here are 8 of the best new true crime documentaries on Netflix this month

Watched all the true crime Netflix has to offer? Don’t worry, Netflix is releasing a host of new true crime documentaries this November.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 5th November 2021, 10:16 am

With such a strong list of true crime documentaries now available on Netflix, you’d be forgiven for feeling a tad overwhelmed by choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases, whatever your favourite is, the popularity of true crime can’t be denied and risen in the last five years. There’s no better place than Netflix for fans of the genre.

However, once you’ve binged through all the true crime you can take – what do you watch next?

Thank fully, you need not switch genres, as streaming service Netflix have uploaded a bunch of fascinating, chilling and interesting new true crime documentaries this November.

Here’s what’s to come on Netflix this month:

1. Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

A kidnapping case sees Roberto Hernández attempt to expose the truth behind, what he believes to be, Mexico's flawed justice system in Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings.

2. Catching Killers

Catching Killers is a docu-series which examines various high profile serial killer cases, centring on interviews with the detectives involved and the evidence they uncovered.

3. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Birgit Meier vanished in the late 1980s, and while police missteps plague the case for years, her brother never quits in his tireless quest to find the truth. Out on November 26.

4. Tiger King 2

A show that needs no introduction. Tiger King 2 will show us what happened in the aftermath of Joe Exotic's arrest and promises more shocking revelations than ever before. Begins November 17.

