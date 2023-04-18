Here are 15 of the best films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

Here are 15 films to stream on Netflix that were nominated – or won – the Best Picture award at the Oscars.

The most prestigious award in cinema history is undoubtedly the Best Picture award which is handed out each year at the Academy Awards.

Some of the world’s most iconic films have been handed the award of the years with One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest and, more recently, Parasite taking the top award at the prestigious event.

Best Picture winners have long been a source of debate as film goers debate which movie deserves the accolade but rarely does a Best Picture winner or nominee rank as a poor movies and as the globe’s go to streaming service, Netflix have loaded up a number of these Oscar nominated films to their service.

Here are 15 of the best films that have been nominated for a Best Picture award to stream on Netflix now.

1 . The Power Of The Dog (2021) Jane Campion's western thriller starring Benedict Cumberbach narrowly missed out on Best Picture at last year's awards but is one of Netflix's most highly rated and sees a number of astonishingly good performances from the cast. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Lawrence Of Arabia (1963) Nominated for 10 Oscars back in 1963, Lawrence Of Arabia sees Peter O'Toole star British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence and won Best Picture an Best Director at the awards. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . The Departed (2006) Winner of the Best Picture award in 2006, an all-star cast of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Vera Farmiga star in this epic crime blockbuster that follows a young Boston cop as he infiltrates a mob led by Irish American gangster Frank Costello. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Marriage Story (2019) Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern stars in the film which follow a married couple as they navigate a troubled relationship. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4