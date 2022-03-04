Has your latest Netflix binge ended and you’re needing something new?
While the ultimate streaming giant may still be the most popular platform, Amazon Prime Video is edging closer by once again taking major steps forward in the film world this year, enjoying monumental success with hundreds of excellent releases on its platform.
And though cinema’s have now reopened since the enforced closures earlier in the year, Amazon has still continued to add numerous highly rated films to its service which have connected with audiences the world over.
However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.
But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Amazon prime movies available to watch now by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.
The list is in no order, but no film ranks below 97% film review site Rotten Tomatoes.