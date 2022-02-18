Leonardo DiCaprio, quite simple one of one of the best of his generation.

Building up a phenomenal reputation since he shot to stardom in the mid-to-late 90s with films such as Titanic, Romeo and Juliet and The Basketball Diaries, Leo rarely makes a film that is anything less than a masterpiece.

Leonardo DiCaprio is quite simply Hollywood royalty.

Californian-born Leo tops the celebrity A-list following a number of iconic roles in cinema history and his popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Understandably, streaming giant Netflix has ensured the platform is stocked with some of the American’s best films, as demand for Leonardo DiCaprio classics remains prominent in the streaming world.

But which eye-catching films starring Leo should you tune into tonight?

We took a look at which Leo DiCaprio hits are currently streaming on Netflix UK and ranked them in order using film review site Rotten Tomatoes to help you decide.

1. Django, Unchained (2012) The highest rated Leo movie on Netflix is Quentin Tarantino's Django, Unchained where he plays the film's main antagonist Calvin Candle. Photo: Columbia/The Weinstein Company/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) Playing the role of disgraced former stock broker Jordan Belfort, Leonardo DiCaprio absolutely nails the part in the Wolf of Wall Street, a film which dramatises the demise of Belfort and his Wall Street empire. Photo: Appian Way/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. The Revenant (2015) For a long time it felt like Mr. DiCaprio would never receive an Oscar, that all changed when he took the lead in The Revenant. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Gangs Of New York (2002) Legendary Director Martin Scorsese has often used Leo in some of his biggest hits, and his role of Amsterdam Vallon in Gangs Of New York is definitely worth a watch. Also stars multi-award winning Daniel Day-Lewis. Photo: Mario Tursi/Miramax/Dimension/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales