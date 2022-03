If you’re one of Netflix’s subscribers, you will know it is jam packed with some of the most laugh out loud comedy films on the globe.

Netflix have dominated the streaming world once again in the last 12 months, with subscribers of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films and bingeable TV shows exclusive to the service.

And Netflix produced comedies are some of the most watched content on the platform, with a stack of laugh out loud film sure to tickle your funny bones.

With a host of hit TV shows and films which starred some of the world’s biggest movie stars, tuning into some of the most addictive content on the planet is ready for viewers at the touch of a button.

But, which comedy is most likely to get you giggling this evening?

Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s highest rated comedy films and see which one takes your fancy.

1. Deidre and Laney Rob a Train Deidre and Laney Rob a Train sees two sisters turn to robbery when they hit hard times after their Mother is arrested. Rated at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Fred Hayes Photo Sales

2. Paddleton Part comedy, part drama, Paddleton sees how two misfit neighbours can come together for the greater good when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Photo: Patrick Wymore Photo Sales

3. I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) makes his directorial debut in hilarious, yet dark, comedy/drama I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore, which sees a depressed women get burgled and set off with her oddball neighbour (Elijah Wood) to find the culprits. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Dumplin Dumplin stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle McDonald as as 'plus-size', teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her Mother's pageant as a means of protest. Rated at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Photo Courtesy of Netflix Photo Sales