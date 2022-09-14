VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

He’s already appeared in hits such as Dunkirk and The Eternals, but now Harry Styles is ready to become one of Hollywood’s most wanted with the imminent release of mystery-thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Director Olivia Wilde’s second film has already captured the attention of film fans, with a star studded list of actors led by Florence Pugh, alongside an extremely intriguing plot-line.

The film is set in the 1950s and sees a housewife (Pugh) living with her husband (Styles) as they live within a utopian experimental community, where everything is deemed to be going just perfectly – that is until she begins to worry that his glamorous company hides a host of disturbing secrets.

An exhilarating trailer has been hitting cinema’s across the UK in the past month, and show a number of passionate scenes involving the duo, while it also gives off a vibe of psychological horror that has left viewers intrigued.

Interestingly, last year actor turned director Wilde told Vogue that the film was inspired by a meeting with Gloria Steinem at a gathering in New York, shortly after the election of Donald Trump.

The ‘Booksmart’ filmmaker noted that the film would revolve around two questions.

“What you are willing to sacrifice in order to do what’s right? If you really think about it, are you willing to blow up the system that serves you?” she said on the plot of the film.

Florence Pugh takes the lead role in Don't Worry Darling (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

She also described her new film as “The Feminine Mystique on acid”, which is sure to excite viewers that are already amped to see Pugh and Styles sparkle on the screen.

Who is in the cast of Don’t Worry Darling?

Aside from the aforementioned Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, who play married couple Jack and Alice Chambers, a number of other A-listers will be starring in the film.

Chris Pine will play a starring role as Frank, with Gemma Chan starring as his wife, Shelley.

Elsewhere, they are roles for director Olivia Wilde, who plays Bunny, Kiki Layne as Margaret and Nick Kroll as Bill.

Other confirmed appearances come from Sydney Chandler,

Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Ari'el Stachel, Dita Von Teese, Marcello Julian Reyes and Mariah Justice.

When is Don’t Worry Darling released in UK cinemas?

Don’t Worry Darling will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2022, followed by a screening at the 48th Deauville Film Festival.

However, the film won’t be released officially released in UK cinemas until September 23.

What is the runtime of Don’t Worry Darling? What is the age rating for Don’t Worry, Darling?

The film has a runtime of 142 minutes exactly – so expect something epic!