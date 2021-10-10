Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills. Photo credit: Creative Commons 2.0.

Spooky season is almost upon us – and Halloween is never complete without a dose of Michael Myers vs Laurie Strode.

After the success of the last Halloween film in 2018, the iconic slasher is back for one more battle and, with the final trailer being revealed earlier this week, horror fans are dying to head back to Haddonfield, Illinois to catch the latest instalment in the evergreen series.

The 12th movie in the franchise is set for release next month and the new trailer shows the film will be a direct sequel to the hit 2018 film, which raked in a mammoth $255.6 million at the box office.

And while we may be familiar with Michael’s ongoing battle with Laurie, the trailer indicates that the masked serial killer may get more than he bargained for this year.

Myers is seen appearing out of the furnace in which he was left at the end of Halloween 2018, before going on a rampage back to his childhood home, though this time it appears Laurie, her family and the town rally to stop him once and for all.

Once again the film will be directed by David Gordon Green, while Jason Blum (Insidious, The Purge, Get Out) continues in his role as co-producer, alongside Scott Teems and Green.

When is Halloween Kills released in cinemas?

The final trailer for the slasher flick was released on September 20 and immediately excited fans as it teased an unmasking of the legendary horror villain.

Will we finally see the face of Michael Myers, almost 40 years after he first terrorised the Haddonfield neighbourhood?

Audiences will soon find out, with the movie released on October 15, and Halloween Kills set to be shown in cinemas across the UK.

Unable to make it the cinema? You can still catch Halloween Kills via streaming service Peacock, released on the same day as Universal, like many movie-making giants, have decided to give Halloween Kills a dual release. Halloween Kills is rated as an 18 in UK cinemas.

What is the cast for Halloween Kills?

It wouldn’t be a Halloween movie without Jamie Lee Curtis and, as expected, she reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the fifth time in the franchise.

Alongside her will be Judy Greer as Strode’s daughter and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. Both starred in the 2018 film alongside her and return to their roles.

Also returning are Will Patton as Frank Hawkins and Nick Castle will continue in his role as masked super-villain Michael Myers.

