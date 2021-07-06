Gunpowder Milkshake sees Karen Gillan lead an all-star cast.

Since her big break in BBC’s Doctor Who, Inverness-born (and former Edinburgh resident) Karen Gillan has become a genuine movie star.

Her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and the fantasy adventure Jumanji franchise, have seen her become one of the world’s highest-grossing actors.

After a turbulent time for the film industry, she will make her post-pandemic return this year leading an all-star cast in colourful action film Gunpowder Milkshake.

Here’s what we know about it so far.

What is Gunpowder Milkshake about?

A professional assassin called Scarlett is cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam to go on the run after making some fairly powerful enemies.

Years later Sam has followed in her mother’s career footsteps and is a cold-blooded hitwoman, seemingly afraid of nothing.

When one of her missions spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl’s life on the line in the middle of a gang war, Sam is forced to flee her shady employers and go rogue.

It’s a path that leads her to a reunion with her mother and several other hitwoman, who team up to take on the bad guys and get their lives back.

Who’s in Gunpowder Milkshake?

Karen Gillan stars as Sam, the hitwoman with a conscience, while her long-lost mother is played by Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey, with Big Little Lies child star Chloe Coleman featuring as the youngster she saves.

In the film, Gillan plays a hitwoman who develops a conscience.

The impressive cast also includes Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett, Star Trek’s Michelle Yeoh and Haunting of Bly Manor star Carla Gugino (Mathilde) as members of the sisterhood of assassins known as The Librarians.

Sideways actor Paul Giamatti plays ruthless crime lord Nathan, while Gillan’s Guardians of the Galaxy costar Ralph Ineson also features, alongside fellow Doctor Who alumni Samuel Anderson and British character actor Michael Smiley.

Is Gunpower Milkshake any good?

There have been no reviews of the film yet, but the trailer has received plenty of positive feedback – it features Gillan fighting henchmen in a bowling alley and Carla Gugino firing a machine through the roof of a camper van.

It’s directed by Navot Papushado, whose films Big Bad Wolves and Rabies have made him a favourite of horror fans.

When can I see Gunpower Milkshake?

Gunpowder Milkshake will be released on Netflix in the US next week on Wednesday, July 14.

Sadly, Karen Gillan fans in the UK will have to wait a little longer until Friday, September 17, when its released simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming via Sky Cinema.

