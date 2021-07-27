The Lion King will play at Pollok Park next month. Photo credit: SNS Group Sammy Turner.

Big screen favourites Jurassic Park, Disney’s The Lion King and Dirty Dancing are set to be screened next month in Pollok Park, Glasgow as part of The Great Outdoor cinema.

The special event will see the much-loved trio of movies screened over three nights in the south side of Glasgow, and has been created by the same company that brought you Drive-In Cinema to the city earlier in the year.

The news is sure to delight cinephiles, with many given the chance to see the classic movies on the big screen for the first time amid the Glasgow summer – and they’re evening selling ice blasts.

The screenings are set to be held between Monday August 16 and Wednesday August 18, and will see Patrick Swayze dance into our hearts again, before we Hakuna Matata the night away in preparation for a big closing night of Tyrannosaurus proportions. Prices have been set at £11.25 per movie for adults, and kids for just £8.

Set to be announced in two more cities across the United Kingdom, the event organisers announced the screenings last week, and said: “The Cinema Experience will get everyone outdoors again in a safe and socially distanced setting.”

The events look set to offer more than your usual night at the movies too, with organisers confirming each film will be played on a special 30ft cinema screen, with a licensed bar and gourmet food available throughout the night.

The event is also offering you the chance to hire a camping chair to allow you to truly immerse yourself in a special evening – or you can bring your own.

Company founder Callum Campbell added that 2021 “is time to get outside and make up for lost fun and entertainment” after over a year of restrictions kept cinema goers locked out.

Want to grab tickets? Get them here.

