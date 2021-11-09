Ready, set...bake! The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens in its fifth season with Channel 4.

The show sees 12 contestants spend their weekends wrist-deep in all sorts of baking challenges, from intricate pastries and delicate biscuits to sturdy breads and towering cakes.

When is The Great British Bake off on?

The new season of The Great British Bake Off aired on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm on Channel 4.

New episodes air each Tuesday at 8pm.

You can watch it live from your TV or online to see the nation’s finest amateur bakers battle it out for the top spot.

What week is it on Bake Off?

Noel, Prue, Paul and Matt with The Bakers. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

After a sticky Caramel Week in Week Seven, this week is Free-from Week.

That means the bakers will be tasked with tackling vegan and gluten-free bakes in the tent this week.

Who left The Great British Bake Off last week?

In the seventh week of The Great British Bake Off, the bakers tackled Caramel Week and were tasked with making various caramel-related creations.

Paul, Noel, Prue and Matt. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Jürgen was crowned Star Baker, coming closely ahead of Crystelle and Giuseppe.

Sadly, we had to say goodbye to George, despite displaying an impressive Showstopper on the second day.

Who are the judges of The Great British Bake Off?

The bakers are returning to the tent, overseen by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the fourth year of teaming up as judges.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will also take up the mantle of presenting and most likely distracting the contestants week after week.

Who is competing on The Great British Bake Off in 2021?

Joining the judges and presenters are 12 contestants from all over the UK. Get to know them a bit more here before they appear on our screens.

Amanda is a 56-year-old detective at the Metropolitan Police in London exchanging her police badge for an apron. She has baked since she was a child, learning a Greek-Cypriot style of baking from her mother and aunt.

Next up is 40-year-old Chigs from Leicestershire who started learning from online tutorials to bake during lockdown.

26-year-old Crystelle is the second Londoner travelling to the tent, with three years of baking experience. She loves to experiment with flavours influenced by her Portuguese-Goan-Kenyan background.

The youngest baker to join the competition is Freya, at 19 years old. She’s from North Yorkshire and is a psychology student when she’s not baking.

Another baker with Greek-Cypriot heritage influencing his work is George. The 34-year old is a shared lives coordinator from London.

Italian-born Giuseppe might have an edge over the competition, with cooking genes inherited from his father, a professional chef. The 45-year-old lives in Bristol and works as a chief engineer.

51-year-old Jairzeno loves to use Caribbean spices in his bakes, having moved from Trinidad himself 15 years ago.

IT professional Jürgen is both an amateur baker and an amateur trombonist who started baking to feed his love of German bread when he moved to the UK 18 years ago.

Next, we meet 28-year-old Lizzie who is a car production operative from Liverpool, now turning her hand to baking.

The oldest baker is retired midwife Maggie from Dorset, joining the show at the age of 70.

Birmingham-based, 27-year-old Rochica began baking after an injury that stopped her from continuing with her favourite hobby of dancing.

Last but not least, Tom is a 28-year-old developer from Kent, who also fell in love with baking during lockdown.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2020?

Edinburgh’s own Peter Sawkins did Scotland proud by taking home the coveted glass cake dish last year.