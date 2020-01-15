Gordon Ramsay signs for new BBC One cookery show

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is to head a new BBC One cookery show.

The foul-mouthed chef will search for the "country's most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs".

Chef Gordon Ramsay. Picture: PA

He said: "The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can't wait to search across the country, unearthing some of Britain's most entrepreneurial talent.

"I've spent the last 21 years at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay nurturing, supporting and mentoring some of Great Britain's greatest chefs and that's truly why I think investing in the next generation of talented individuals is so important."