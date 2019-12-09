Golden Globes nominations 2020: full list of nominees, and how to watch the awards

A nomination for a Golden Globe more often than not tips an actor for Oscar success a few weeks later.
Often seen as the start of the so-called 'Awards Season', the annual Golden Globes are the year's first indication of awards success for the films and TV shows of the past 12 months.
Taking place in early January, the nominations for 2020's ceremony have just been announced.
Martin Scorcese's gangster epic The Irishman - available to stream on Netflix now - picked up five nominations, but was beaten to being the most nominated film as Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story picked up six nods.
Both films are nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.
Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino's latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood picked up five nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Other big success stories included Joker and The Two Popes, which both received four nominations
In TV, The Crown received four nominations, including Olivia Colman for Best Actress TV Series -Drama, as did Apple TV's flagship drama The Morning Show.
Nuclear disaster drama Chernobyl also picked up four nominations, and Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method all took home three.
The nominees in full:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Soarise Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef, Rami
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
When are the Golden Globes?
The 77th Golden Globes take place on Sunday 5 January, though because of the time difference in America, it will actually be the early hours of the morning of 6 January when those in the UK will be able to watch the ceremony live.
You will be able to watch the ceremony through the Awards' official website.
They will once again be hosted by Ricky Gervais, who has previously helmed the awards four times, each more controversial than the last.
This will be the last time the British comedian hosts.
Who won last year?
At the start of 2019, British talent had a lot to celebrate, with Christian Bale, Olivia Colman and Richard Madden among the winners of the annual ceremony that has kick started award season.
Not only did Colman win an award for her part in The Favourite, but the British actress also won at giving one of the best acceptance speeches at the prestigious awards ceremony when she opened with "Cor blimey!" and addressed fellow actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as her "bitches".
Elsewhere, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home best film in the drama category, seeing off competition from A Star Is Born.
Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh was the star of the night when she scooped the award for best actress in a TV series drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the hit BBC drama.
In fact, the actress made history by being the first Asian woman to win two Golden Globes. The star won her first award in 2006 for her role as Cristina Yang in medical drama Grey's Anatomy.