Glasgow Youth Film Festival Highlights

Scotsman film critic Alistair Harkness on the best of this year’s Glasgow Youth Film Festival

Heathers

Teen angst bulls*** acquires a bodycount in the blackly comic 1980s high school cult classic, which made stars out of Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and created a slew of endlessly quotable dialogue. How very.

Phoenix

Infused with fantastical elements, this Norwegian coming-of-age drama revolves around a 14-year-old girl (Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin) forced to become primary caregiver for her younger brother and mentally unstable artist mother. Thedin and director Camilla Strøm Henriksen will be on hand for a post-screening Q&A.

The Biggest Little Farm

Inspiring documentary tracking filmmaker John Chester’s eight-year odyssey to establish a sustainable farm outside Los Angeles. Chester will be Skyping in for a Q&A.

Fantastic Mr Fox

Wes Anderson’s brilliant stop-motion animation version of the Roald Dahl classic gets a special family gala screening (with pre-film mask-making activities).

Stars by the Pound

French comedy about an overweight teenage girl whose dream of becoming an astronaut is aided by three outcast friends she meets in hospital. n

GYFF runs from 13-15 September. For tickets and information visit www.glasgowfilm.org/gyff