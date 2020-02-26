Glasgow Film Festival Highlights: Five To See

Scotsman film critic Alistair Harkness on the must-see films at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival

Bacurau, 3 & 5 March Trippy, near-future dystopian horror from Brazil about a group of villagers taking a stand after being sold as prey to be hunted by rich foreigners.

Parasite Black and White, 5 March A late addition to the programme, the black and white version of Bong Joon-ho’s historic Oscar-winner is getting its UK premiere at the festival. Why the new version? “I had this idea that if I turned my films into black and white then they’d become classics,” quipped the director recently.

Les Misérables, 3 & 4 March France’s recent Oscar nominee for best international film isn’t a new version of the honking musical but a hard-hitting contemporary cop movie exploring racial and ethnic tensions in the suburbs of Paris.

Toni Morrison: The Piece I Am, 27 & 29 February The late Nobel laureate discusses her life and career in this moving and wide-ranging documentary, shot shortly before her death last year.

The Truth, 3 & 4 March Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda makes his English-language debut with this family drama about an actress (Catherine Deneuve) whose recently published memoir opens up old wounds with her estranged daughter (Juliette Binoche). Ethan Hawke co-stars.

Glasgow Film Festival runs from 26 February until 8 March. For tickets and more information: glasgowfilm.org/festival