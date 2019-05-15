Game of Thrones series 8 Scottish cast: what are the actors up to after the final series?

Game of Thrones‘ cast is vast, with hundreds of actors appearing across just as many episodes in eight seasons.

But with Season 8 due to wrap up in a few weeks’ time, that means a lot of actors are going to be sat twiddling their thumbs, right?

Not so. The cast of the biggest TV show in the world are unsurprisingly being kept busy, with the main cast especially keeping their diaries full of film and TV projects.

But what of the Scottish actors who make up the ranks?

Unfortunately, Scotland has seen less and less representation in recent seasons, and as the kill count ups, there are likely to be even fewer Scottish faces on screens.

Nevertheless, we’ve checked out what each of Thrones’ Scottish cast members are up to in the wake of Season 8.

Iain Glen (aka Jorah Mormont)

Glen will be appearing opposite fellow GoT alum Lena Headey in The Flood.

But before that, the Scot will be playing the American Ambassador in What About Love, a film about two young lovers who change the lives of their parents forever.

After that, Glen will be appearing in sci-fi epic Haven: Above Sky, which tells the story of a female astronaut stranded on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Rory McCann (aka Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane)

It wasn’t always an actor’s life for Glasgow-born Rory McCann, who began his career as a bridge painter on the Forth Road Bridge, before attracting the attention of film and TV producers when he appeared in a vest and kilt wandering snowy streets for a Scotts' Porridge Oats advert.

Following Season 8, he’ll be taking some much-needed time away from the big screen and doesn’t currently have anything on his public schedule.

Daniel Portman (aka Podrick)

Portman – who was born in Glasgow in 1992 and secured his first professional role at 16 opposite James Nesbitt in Outcast – also doesn’t have anything upcoming on his schedule which is public knowledge.

Richard Madden (aka Robb Stark)

Madden is one of the few actors whose post-GoT work overshadows the show that made him famous, and he’s had a lot on his plate since his work on Thrones came to an end in 2016.

With regards to what he’s working on next, he’ll be appearing as John Reid in upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong in Sam Mendes’ World War I movie 1917, and is rumoured to be playing superhero Ikaris in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’.

James Cosmo (aka Jeor Mormont)

Cosmo has appeared in some quintessentially Scottish films, like Braveheart and Highlander, and since his work on Game of Thrones came to an end in 2013, he’s appeared in Netflix’s Outlaw King as Robert Bruce Senior and in Shetland as Arthur McCall.

Next on his to-do list is His Dark Materials, where he’ll star opposite James McAvoy as Farder Coram in the long-awaited TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novels, and The Islander, a new post-apocalyptic Hollywood sci-fi film which recently wrapped up shooting on the Croatian coast.