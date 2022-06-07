First Kill. (L to R) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in First Kill. Cr. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2022

One of Netflix’s most highly-anticipated new television show is just days away from release, as romantic vampire drama First Kill gets set to hit screens across the globe.

Ever since 1997’s introduction to the world’s most well known vampire slayer – Buffy – the entertainment world has longed for a teen vamp hit that captures our attention and sends us on a whole new journey of vamp obsession, and if the early reviews are anything to go by, our wishes may just have been granted.

Based on a short story by author Victoria 'V.E' Schwab, First Kill is the latest teen series to hit the streaming giant, and tells the story of a forbidden love between vampire and a vampire hunter.

What is Netflix's new TV series First Kill about?

Netflix’s latest TV series follows the tale of two girls who come from very different backgrounds – Juliette and Calliope – one is a creature of the night aka a vampire, and the other a vampire hunter.

Juliette, the vampire, is given the task of taking on her very first vampire kill in order to claim her rightful role in her vampire family, while Calliope is given a similar task – only her first kill will be to dust off a vampire, not to become one.

If Calliope is successful, she will receive approval of her vampire-hunting family and will be given permission to join them on their mission.

Typically, the pair meet and begin to develop feelings for each other, which scuppers the entire thing!

Who is in the cast of First Kill?

Viewers are likely to recognise Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, American Crime Story) who stars in the series as Juliette, the teenage vampire who accidentally falls in love with Calliope, a vampire hunter played by Imani Lewis.

The rest of the confirmed cast is as follows: Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot, Will Swenson as Sebastian, Aubin Wise as Talia, Jason R Moore as Jack, Gracie Dzienny as Elinor, Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo, Dylan McNamara as Oliver and Dominic Goodman as Apollo.

Who is Imani Lewis?

Imani Lewis is a 23-year-old American actress who plays the leading role as Calliope Burns in Netflix’s new original vampire romance First Kill. She was born in New York and has had acting credits since 2017, when she would have been just 15-years-old.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Charmaine in popular American crime drama television series Hightown, which has ran for three seasons. She has also played prominent roles in television shows such as comedian Bo Burham’s Eighth Grade, where she portrays Aniyah. Most recently, she played a role in the popular TV show The Equalizer (2021).

Lewis also previously had a role in Sundance Film Festival hit ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’, which was later acquired by Netflix following its success at the popular film festival.

When is First Kill released on Netflix UK?