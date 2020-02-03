Fast & Furious trailer: what we learned from the four-minute teaser of the action movie filmed in Edinburgh

Eagle-eyed Scottish fans may once again catch a glimpse of home in the latest F&F trailer.

Last summer's spin-off saw Glasgow used for one high-octane action sequence and this time it's the capital's turn to star.

Will Dom and Letty finally get their happily ever after? Picture: Universal Pictures

The new trailer, which arrived with the Super Bowl, gave viewers their first glimpse of a Fast and Furious Edinburgh, as well as a couple of major plot twists for the new film.

While the F&F movies were once about drag races and stolen DVD players, these days they're more like James Bond movies written in the midst of a serious energy drink high.

The ninth episode looks to be no different – here's everything you need to know about the new trailer.

Who stars in the new Fast & Furious movie?

Series regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will all reprise their roles for the ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

More recent additions like Charlize Theron's cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren's criminal matriarch Magdalene Shaw will also be making an appearance in the new movie.

Having had a full movie to beat lumps out of each other last year, it looks like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham – or Hobbs and Shaw – will be sitting this one out.

However, they have enlisted another larger than life WWE alumni to fill the hole left by The Rock. John Cena will make his Fast and Furious debut as Jakob Torreto, Dom's estranged younger brother.

Even more surprising than the reveal that the family-obsessed Dom has had a brother who he never mentions, was the return of a character who was supposed to have died six movies ago – Sung Kang's Han. His friend Sean, played by Lucas Black, also re-appears.

Additionally, pop star Cardi B will follow up her turn in 2019's Hustlers with an appearance in F & F 9, as will Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. Their roles have yet to be announced and they don't appear in the trailer.

What happens in the new trailer?

Just when he thought he was out…

Dom and Letty's tumultuous relationship finally seems to have reached calmer waters as they retreat to a rustic cabin to raise their son together in peace.

However, their plans are blown apart when Dom's long-forgotten brother, Jakob, suddenly re-appears.

A highly-skilled assassin, master thief and world class driver, Jakob is the perfect adversary and has dedicated his life to outdoing his older brother. As he returns to finally settle their old score, he'll have help from techy villain Cipher.

The first question this raises is- why has someone as obsessed with family as Dom never brought up the fact that he has a brother? Seems safe to assume that something pretty dark went down between them which F&F9 will bring to light.

Then there is the Cipher of it all - we’ve never learned exactly why she is so hell-bent on destroying Dom, so it will be intriguing to find out why she’s teaming up with Jakob. Do she and Dom have some unspoken history, too?

Also, how exactly is Han alive? The fan favourite was thought to have died in Tokyo Drift but the trailer confirms him to be back, looking cool and munching away just like in the good old days.

The F&F series’ penchant for hopping around in time has often left a lot of blanks to be filled in, so presumably there are some untold chapters in the Han story for us to catch up on. Will he finally get his chance to square off with Deckard Shaw?

While Dwayne Johnson has confirmed he won’t be appearing in Fast & Furious 9, Jason Statham technically hasn’t - it’s possible that, after a trailer full of major reveals, the movie still has some surprises up its sleeve.

When is the new film out?

Fast and Furious 9 will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 22 May 2020.

A date has also already been pencilled in for the film to come after this one, which is designed to close out the main series.

Fast and Furious 10 is set to land on 2 April 2021.