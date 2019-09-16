Fast and Furious 9: Stunned reaction as high stakes car chase takes place in Edinburgh city centre

A high-speed car chase for the latest Fast and Furious series has shocked office workers in Edinburgh city centre.

Filming for the latest edition of the action packed franchise has been taking place today in the capital with several streets closed to traffic.

Fast and Furious 9: A yellow van was seen weaving up between cars from Charlotte square to half way up George street.

A yellow van was seen this morning weaving between cars as it raced up from Charlotte Square before coming to a stop half way up George Street.

"It was exciting to see the effort and skills put into the scene. It’s not every day you see a big yellow van driving the wrong way down George Street at speed avoiding hatchbacks!

"It will be great to see how this fits into the movie," Becky James told the Edinburgh Evening News.

The tech worker from Corstorphine managed to snap pictures of the scene as stunt cars raced past her George Street office.

She added: "We expected car scenes when we were told they were filming near the office, but we were not expecting a chase between cars like that!"

The four-week filming schedule for the Hollywood blockbuster involves close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

