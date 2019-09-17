Fast and Furious 9: Bosses pay buskers £100 per hour to stay away from Edinburgh tourist hotspots during filming

Fast and Furious chiefs filming in Edinburgh have spent thousands of pounds to stop buskers playing during shooting, according to reports.

Producers of the ninth installment of the Hollywoord franchise were worried that noise created by street pipers would ruin the film, say the Scottish Sun.

The buskers were asked to stay away from tourist hotspots such as the Royal Mile while stars such as Vin Diesel and Ludacris got key shots

A source told the newspaper that the street performers were handed the generous sum of £100 an hour to stay away from the filming locations.

They said: "The pipers were paid for their silence.”

Nathalie Emmanuel on set in Edinburgh

The source continued: “Producers quickly realised noise from the buskers, especially the bagpipes, would interfere with their scenes.

“So they went out and struck a deal that meant the musicians stayed away for a couple of days but still got handsomely paid.

“The buskers were delighted, it was win-win for them.

52 roads will be closed at different points of September for filming, with numerous location been set up in the city for stunts already.

“Some were shocked when they were approached but soon jumped at the chance to make a few quid and have a couple of days off at the same time.

“They just didn’t want the background noise while they were doing the filming. Initially they thought they might be able to do signals to the buskers to stop but that was ruled out.”

The source added: “It was all done above board. They were very easy to deal with.

“Let’s face it, £8,000 is a drop in the ocean when you consider what these films rake in.”

It is reported that up to 40 performers a day could have planned to busk in the restricted area and it is understood that they have been told to invoice producers for payment.

Studio bosses at Universal Pictures were unavailable for comment.