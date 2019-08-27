Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new Star Wars series

Ewan McGregor will return as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney Plus Star Wars TV series, it has been confirmed.

The news was revealed on stage at Disney’s D23 Expo when McGregor asked Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, “Could you ask me in front of all of these people, all of these witnesses, could you please ask me: am I going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?”

The answer was, “Yes” to the delight of Star Wars fans who went wild in the audience as the news was revealed.

Rumours of the Scottish actor’s return to Star Wars have been circulating for a while, and he told reporters at the Golden Globe Awards in January that he was interested in reprising the role.

McGregor told fans at D23 at the weekend: “It’s been four years of saying ‘well, I don’t know’... Now I can say ‘yes, we’re going to do it’.”

The 48-year-old actor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel movies The Phantom Menace, Revenge of the Sith and Attack of the Clones.

Details of the spin-off series’ name and release date are yet to be revealed, however the scripts are in the works and filming is set to begin next year.

Two other Star Wars TV shows are set to debut on Disney Plus soon: bounty hunter series The Mandalorian, and a show featuring Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One.