Epic Edinburgh Game of Thrones video resurfaces ahead of final episodes

An animation in which Edinburgh received the Game of Thrones treatment has resurfaced online - as fans prepare for the dramatic finale to the hit TV show.

The 2014 video shows popular Edinburgh landmarks such as Calton Hill and Edinburgh Castle rising from the ground, just as the cities of Westeros during the opening credits of the hit HBO show.

Gone are King's Landing and Winterfell, replaced by Scott Monument and Forth Bridge, in the video created by a local animator - all intricately assembled like tiny clockwork models, just like in the smash hit show, which has two episodes remaining.

Steven Jefferies, 28, a digital artist with the Teviot Creative Design Agency at the time, spent months perfecting the two-minute homage which he was inspired to attempt after giving friends a tutorial in 3D graphics.

And as fans of the show from the Capital hunker down ready for the final two episodes of the show, many are casting an eye back over the extraordinary sequence.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News at the time of the video's creation, Simon, from Musselburgh said: “I really enjoy the series, although I haven’t read the books.”

The Forth Bridge rising from the water

He painstakingly spent months collecting satellite imagery, terrain maps and reference photographs before creating his 3D spectacle.

Simon added: “It does exactly what it should do, giving you the lay of the land. It’s cool how they change it as well. They always keep it current with what’s going on in the story.

“I’d always thought the opening sequence was cool, and that the way they’d gone about it was really slick."

Currently, the video has almost 130,000 views on YouTube.

It was recently revealed by the Edinburgh Evening News that actors from the show, which was inspired by author George RR Martin's series a Song of Ice and Fire, would be visiting the Capital once the series was over.

Famous characters the Night King, Walder Frey and The Blackfish - among others - will make guest appearances at a convention he in July.

