Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of recent biographical musical dramas such as Walk The Line, Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ chronicles the life and career of one the of the globe’s most iconic singers, actor and heart-throb Elvis ‘The King’ Presley.

The film, which has a runtime of well over two hours, will delve into the early career of the star as a child, and detail his journey into becoming a rock and roll star and movie superstar, as well as his complex relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anticipation for the film was already high but, following positive critic reviews and a glowing response to its premiere at Cannes Film Festival last month, many fans of the singer are now champing at the bit to see how Austin Butler portrays the role of hip shakin’, hound dog Elvis.

Brought to the big screen by Oscar nominated director Luhrmann, viewers can expect his trademark directing style, which often includes flamboyant, lavish productions, gorgeous golden colour schemes, and emphasis on heightened reality.

One of cinema’s most celebrated director, the Australian has won a total of four Australian Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, alongside a Tony and a Golden Globe Award.

Who is in the cast of Elvis?

Austin Butler takes the lead of role as ‘The King’, with 30-year-old Californian already receiving critical acclaim for his role as the iconic singer.

The legendary Tom Hanks is perhaps the biggest star in the film, starring as Col. Tom Parker – Elvis' manager.

Elsewhere, Helen Thomson (A Place to Call Home) is Gladys Presley, Elvis' mother, while Richard Roxburgh (Van Helsing) is Vernon Presley, Elvis' father. Olivia DeJonge (The Society) will portray the wife of Elvis, Priscilla Presley.

There are also confirmed roles for Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Christopher Sommers and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will portray B.B. King.

What is the runtime of the Elvis film?

Like many of Luhrmann’s films, Elvis is over two hours, with the biopic set to be a real epic that will document the life and times of the singer, actor and global phenomenon. The film will last a total of 159 minutes and will be given a wide release.

What is the age rating of the Elvis film?

Elvis has been handed a 12A by the BBFC, due to drug misuse, discrimination, sex references, injury detail, strong language.

When is the Elvis film released in UK cinemas?

Elvis had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022, where it received a twelve-minute standing ovation from the audience, the longest for an American film at the festival. It has been given a release in Luhrmann’s native Australia and the USA on June 23.