David Tenant, Michael Sheen, and Jon Hamm have all been spotted on the streets of Edinburgh in January 2022, filming for the second season of Good Omens.

However, they are far from the first to use the Scottish capital as the backdrop for their production.

Hundreds of films and TV shows have been filmed on Edinburgh’s cobbled streets over the years.

The Scottish screen sector has been boosted to more than £250 million a year by recent ventures like Outlander, Marvel’s Avengers, and more.

The most popular filming locations in Edinburgh are ones that you have likely walked down, shopped at, or eaten in front of yourself.

Here are ten of the most popular filming location in Edinburgh, so you can see which fictional stories were filmed in our capital.

1. Princes Street Unsurprisingly, Princes Street is at the top of the list, featuring in several films and TV shows over the years. Locations like the Caledonian Hotel on Princes Street have been used for Hallam Foe and The Angels' Share, while Renton and Spud flee down the main road of Princes Street in Trainspotting, to name but a few examples.

2. The Mound The iconic final scene of Sunshine On Leith was filmed on the Mound, along with several other locations across the city - but that's not the only production filmed here. Since the 1950s, with Battle of the Sexes and Happy Go Lovely, Edinburgh's Mound has been a popular filming location in Edinburgh.

3. Arthur's Seat One of the most iconic sights in Edinburgh, it's understandable that many films and TV shows are keen to get Arthur's Seat in their productions. Some choice examples include One Day, when Dex and Emma climb to the very top, and Chariots of Fire, when Eric Liddell tells his sister that he plans to be a missionary in China.

4. The Royal Mile Countless people have performed on the Royal Mile, and some were in front of cameras, creating magic for the big screen. From One Day, when Dex, Emma, and their friends stumble home from a night out, to Cloud Atlas, filmed in the City Chambers on the Mile, those cobbled streets were the perfect backdrop for a number of movies and TV shows.