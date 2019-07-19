Dunfermline Filmhouse: screenings, shorts, tickets and everything you need to know about as Outwith Festival returns

After a successful launch last year at Outhwith Festival, The Dunfermline Filmhouse is back with another packed programme of film and documentary screenings.

What is Outwith Festival?

Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival is running from Tuesday 3 September till Sunday 8 September. This annual arts festival includes music, film, comedy, theatre, art and literature, and the event is organised by Dunfermline Delivers, in conjunction with Fire Station Creative, culture magazine, Avocado Sweet and publishing consultancy, Write Rammy.

The Outwith Festival aims to promote and nurture the rich and diverse home-grown talent in Dunfermline as well as from further afield. Part of the festival is The Dunfermline Filmhouse - a pop up of different film and documentary screenings.

Running from 5-8 September, The Dunfermline Filmhouse will be showing screenings of classic and cutting-edge films in Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries., with the team - Chris Foote, Jane Livingstone, Lucy Watt and Jo Edgar- developing plans to roll out the Filmhouse as a regular pop-up cinema after the festival.

Jane said, ‘We were absolutely delighted the cinema was so well received last year with 700 people enjoying 16 films over three days of the Festival. The industry expert talks also proved a popular draw. This year we will again be showing a mix of old and new, arthouse, children’s and international movies and an excellent line up of filmmakers have already agreed to speak at the event.

What's on at The Dunfermline Filmhouse?

Highlights of the programme include the smash hit Scottish music film Beats, highly regarded documentaries Nae Paseran and Harry Birrell: Films of Love and War and a rare showing of Bo Burnham’s superb Eighth Grade.

William McCarthy, a legend of New York indy music scene, is set to introduce his inspiring film Rise: The Story of Augustines. As well as this, there will be a selection of top quality shorts by up and coming local filmmakers.

Lucy and Jo said: “We are excited to be involved in the Outwith Festival this year and are looking forward to providing a platform to showcase Scottish filmmaking talent as well as a carefully curated programme of films to suit everyone. Following this, we're really looking forward to putting on the planned pop up cinema events for 2019/20.”

Chris Foote said, “We are lucky to have such a great team working on the Filmhouse this year. Lucy, Jane and Jo have a wealth of film and television experience between them and they’ve drawn on their passion for film as well as industry contacts to put together a really impressive programme for Outwith.”

Read more: Theatre review: A Game Of Death And Chance, Gladstone’s Land, Edinburgh

When is The Dunfermline Filmhouse and where are tickets available?

The Dunfermline Filmhouse will run from 5 to 8 September in the Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Gallery. Tickets, which cost £5 plus £1 booking fee, go on sale on Friday 19 July and are available to buy here.



Are screenings suitable for people with additional support needs?

Yes, as part of this year’s Dunfermline Filmhouse programme, there will be adapted screenings for people with additional support needs. For example, the first is a screening of 'Singin' in the Rain' will be for people in the community living with the effects of dementia.

The volume and lighting are adjusted to make this screening accessible and there will be 'dementia friends' trained staff and volunteers on hand to provide support when needed. This screening is open to anyone living with dementia, either in the community or in nursing care.

Jo Edgar said; “For the second of the adapted screenings, we will be partnering with local healthcare authorities in identifying people who struggle to access events in the community as a result of illness, disability or trauma.

"This closed cinema screening will offer a safe space where people can enjoy the excitement and magic of cinema, reducing isolation and building community. We look forward to offering more adapted screenings as feature of the exciting future Dunfermline Filmhouse events planned for 2019/20.”

Read more: Mark Ronson to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations