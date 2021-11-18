Krystal Versace - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly revved up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with a host of queens already sent home and the final edging closer and closer.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down with a host of Drag Race fans tuning into season three in their thousands.

The multi-award winning show is already down to the final four drag queens, with Ella Vaday, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus and Vanity Milan the only queens left battling for the crown. However, many fans are wondering when the finale will take place, with RuPaul often taking the final four into the season’s finale.

Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes.

What is the cast of Drag Race UK season three? Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

For the second time this season, host RuPaul opted to for a double ‘shantay you say’, instead making Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott Claus battle it out to be crowned the winner of last week’s show.

Ru had opted to tell both Krystal Versace and Vanity Milan they were safe, which left the queens – and the viewers – shocked that both Ella Vaday and Kitty were going to asked to lip-sync for their lives. However, they were instead asked to lip-sync for the win, which meant all four queens went into the penultimate week still with a chance of snatching the coveted Drag Race crown.

That acts who have now left the show are as follows: Anubis, Elektra Fence, Veronica Scone (owning to injury), Veronica Green, Charity Kase, Choriza May, River Medway and Scarlett Harlett.

When is the UK Drag Race finale?

Although the latest season is down to the final four queens, this week’s episode is not the finale, meaning it is likely we will see the battle for the crown fought out between three queens as opposed to last season’s four.