RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 will see the return of some of the shows most loved former winners (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Start your engines Drag Race fans, the latest edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back – and this time the runway will be filled with winners only, baby!

In one of Ru’s most exciting announcements, it has been confirmed that all of the competing cast will be past winners of the show, which is a first for the All Stars edition of the popular reality show.

And fans are already shook before the series has even began, with the announcement that a host of iconic former champions will be returning to the werkroom to compete for the ultimate title of the Queen of Queens, alongside a cash prize of $200,000.

Now onto its seventh season, the reality competition spin off edition of RuPaul's Drag Race has proven equally as popular as the original, with audiences tuning in to catch another glimpse of some of the shows most popular and loved contestants from past seasons, including winner of season six Kylie Sonique Love.

Who are the queens returning to the show in All Stars 7?

In total, eight queens will be lining up to compete for the crown in All Stars 7 – with a former UK winner part of the prestigious list.

The very first winner of Drag Race UK, Liverpool’s The Vivienne will be the sole British contestant on the show.

Alongside ‘Viv’ will be:

Jinkx Monsoon – Winner of Season 5

Shea Couleé – Winner of All Stars Season 5

Raja – Winner of Season 3

Yvie Oddly – Winner of Season 11

Jaida Essence Hall – Winner of Season 12

Trinity ‘The Tuck’ – Winner of All Stars Season 4 (joint winner)

Monet X Change – Winner of All Stars Season 4 (joint winner)

When does Drag Race All Stars 7 begin?

The season will air exclusively in the UK on Friday, May 20 at 8am.

Fans will be treated to two brand new episodes, as well as new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Untucked.

Will All Stars 7 be on Netflix?

Similar to the the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – season 14 – the latest edition of All Stars will not be airing on Netflix.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars series 7 will premiere exclusively on new streaming platform WOW Presents Plus.

WOW Presents Plus also hosts other Drag Race shows such as Werq The World and UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya, alongside hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming.

Looking to subscribe to the service? Similar to Netflix, users are able to sign up monthly (£5.50 per month) or annually (£53 for year).

