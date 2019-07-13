Crowds gather to watch filming of sitcom Gavin and Stacey

Have your say

Crowds gathered to watch filming for the Christmas special of BBC hit Gavin & Stacey.

The streets of Barry Island in Wales were thronged with fans who assembled to catch a peak of the day's shoot.

It followed filming yesterday when James Corden and Rob Brydon were spotted on set.

Brydon, who plays Bryn West in the show, was once again snapped on set wearing a dressing gown.

Christmas decorations could clearly be seen adorning the terraced houses of Barry in preparation for the festive special.

The car of Corden's character Smithy could be seen on the terraced street in the Vale Of Glamorgan.

Large crowds gathered to watch scenes being shot, which appeared to involve the car.

Corden had already been spotted on set for the one-off episode, which will be aired on Christmas Day.

The host of The Late Late Show penned the comedy series with Welsh performer Ruth Jones.

Mathew Horne and Joanna Page star in the roles of Gavin and Stacey in the tale of family and romance, with English and Welsh worlds colliding.