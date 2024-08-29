Numerous stars of the big and small screen will be travelling to Scotland this autumn to have pictures taken with fans and sign autographs.
First up will be the ACME Comic Con at Glasgow’s SEC from September 28-29.
Then, at the other end of the M8, Comic Con Scotland will be taking over Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from October 5-6.
For those news to Comic Con events, you pay to get into the event, where there will be a number of attractions, movie props and stalls, then you also pay to meet your favourite star and get a picture with them, an autograph, or both.
Standard tickets for the ACME event are available here and cost £25.05 for a day or £42.51 for the weekend. Child tickets are available from £13.55 and under-5s go free.
Meanwhile entry to Comic Con Scotland is £29.70 for a day or £51.70 for the weekend. Concession tickets cost from £12.10 and, again, under-5s go free. Get your tickets here.
Here are 13 of the biggest stars you can meet at the event, and how much it’ll set you back for a pic or signature.