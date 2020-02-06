Borders a big-screen star long before record-breaking Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame might be the biggest moneyspinner of all the movies shot in the Borders – or, indeed anywhere – over the years, having now taken $2.8bn at box offices worldwide, but it’s far from the first.

The region’s countryside, castles and other attractions had been drawing film crews from both home and abroad for decades prior to scenes being shot for the 2019 Marvel movie, last year’s most-searched-for film on Google, at St Abbs.

Other films featuring scenes shot here include 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, starring Christopher Lambert and Ralph Richardson, with Floors Castle, near Kelso, doubling for the Cumbrian stately home of the title.

Another Borders stronghold, Hermitage Castle, between Hawick and Newcastleton, was used as a location for the 1971 film Mary, Queen of Scots, starring Vanessa Redgrave and Glenda Jackson. Not to be confused with the 2018 film of the same name with Saoirse Ronan in the title role and co-starring Oxton’s Jack Lowden, its cast also featured Timothy Dalton, Trevor Howard, Ian Holm and Patrick McGoohan.

Duns Castle has played host to the makers of the 1997 film Mrs Brown, starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly, and the 2010 TV miniseries Shades of Love, with Charles Dance in.

Shades of Love was shot at nearby Manderston too, as were 2000’s The House of Mirth and 2011’s The Awakening.

Peebles has hosted film crews making movies such as the 2006 Canadian-funded romantic comedy Almost Heaven and the 2010 French flick Imogène McCarthery, as well as 2016’s Tommy’s Honour, starring Lowden and Peter Mullan, and the 1996 historical drama The Bruce.

A map of Borders film locations compiled by VisitScotland and Film Edinburgh can be found at edinburgh.org/media/226267/Scottish-Borders-Film-Map.pdf