Here are the 13 best Valentine's Day films on Netflix UK. Cr. Netflix

Best Valentine's Day Films Netflix 2024: Here are the 13 most highly rated romantic films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes

What is the best Valentine's Day film to stream on Netflix UK?

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT

Couldn't get a seat at that restaurant you both love, or just not a huge fan of celebrating Valentine's Day? Either way, a sweet RomCom or love story on February 14 is always a good room.

However, the romantic movie genre can be littered with simply terrible films, bad acting and cringey endings - so finding the perfect Valentine's Day film that is actually good can be a little tough.

And thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has a bulk of them stored and uploaded for couples looking to tune into a nice romantic film this Wednesday. But which ones are the best?

Here are the 13 highest rated romantic Valentine's Day films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is...

1. Crazy, Stupid and Love - 79%

When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is... Photo: Netflix

King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues.

2. The Lost City - 79%

King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues. Photo: Netflix

A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should.

3. The Devil Wears Prada - 75%

A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should. Photo: creative commons 2.0 - Duncan Chen

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation....

4. Friends With Benefits - 69%

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation....

