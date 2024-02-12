Couldn't get a seat at that restaurant you both love, or just not a huge fan of celebrating Valentine's Day? Either way, a sweet RomCom or love story on February 14 is always a good room.

However, the romantic movie genre can be littered with simply terrible films, bad acting and cringey endings - so finding the perfect Valentine's Day film that is actually good can be a little tough.

And thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has a bulk of them stored and uploaded for couples looking to tune into a nice romantic film this Wednesday. But which ones are the best?

Here are the 13 highest rated romantic Valentine's Day films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

1 . Crazy, Stupid and Love - 79% When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is...

2 . The Lost City - 79% King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues.

3 . The Devil Wears Prada - 75% A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should.