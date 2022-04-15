Have you exhausted all that Netflix has to offer? Needing another true crime fix?

Luckily for you, Amazon Prime Video may just be your favourite new streaming service, with an abundance of documentaries so extensive, you’d be forgiven for feeling a tad overwhelmed with choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases, whatever your favourite is, the popularity of true crime can’t be denied. The want for more true crime has risen significantly in the last five years, and for fans of the genre, Amazon Prime has a treasure chest of superb documentaries.

If you’re looking to find the perfect doc to suits your taste, take a look at our list of the highest rated true crime documentaries now streaming on the streaming service, based on viewer ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The House of Suh (2010) A chilling exploration of the tragic history of the Suh family and the murder that shocked America in The House of Suh. Photo: Amazon Prime/YouTube

2. Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers (2017) Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers shows the viewer an insight into the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers that were accused of murdering their wealthy parents. One a movie executive and his beauty queen wife. Photo: ABC/Amazon Prime

3. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020) After nearly 40 years of silence, Elizabeth Kendall - Ted Bundy's former girlfriend - and her daughter Molly share their experiences of their life with the notorious serial killer. Photo: Amazon Prime

4. Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle (2013) The discovery of the mutilated body of a mentally handicapped young mother leads to a small-town crime family's matriarch in Goodnight Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle. Photo: Amazon Prime/YouTube