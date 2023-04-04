These 17 true crime TV shows are currently the most highly rated series to stream on Netflix UK.

As the public fascination with true crime continues, so to do ultra addictive true crime documentaries, TV series and films on streaming giant Netflix.

It has been one of the most successful years for the platform as they continue to cement their crown as the world’s go to service for the best in streaming content thanks to a number of excellent new additions to the service.

Interestingly, according to Statista, true crime fell into the most popular genre of TV Shows for the UK in 2022, gathering 44.3% of the audience's demand and they can be little argument that Netflix are currently offering the most addictive and downright fascinating productions for true crime fans.

And with over 50 true crime shows to choose from, it can be almost impossible to narrow down which is the best one to binge on tonight – so we made it a little easier by checking out which are the 17 most highly rated true crime series and documentaries to stream right now by using highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1 . November 13: Attack On Paris - 100% Survivors and those involved with the Paris tragedy share personal stories of sadness, kindness and bravery that unfolded in the French capital following terror attacks of Nov. 13 2015.

2 . i Just Killed My Dad - 100% In this critically acclaimed documentary, experts ask the important questions surrounding Anthony Templet's shocking murder of his own father.

3 . Sins Of Our Mother - 100% This three piece docu-series following the story of Lori Vallow when her children vanish and the search for them begins. However, a trail of suspicious deaths, apocalyptic beliefs -- and murder - come to the fore.

4 . The Tinder Swindler - 97% Simon Leviev is a rich man just looking for love on the world's biggest dating app - or is he?