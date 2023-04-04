Best true crime on Netflix: 17 of the most highly rated documentaries to stream on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes
These 17 true crime TV shows are currently the most highly rated series to stream on Netflix UK.
As the public fascination with true crime continues, so to do ultra addictive true crime documentaries, TV series and films on streaming giant Netflix.
It has been one of the most successful years for the platform as they continue to cement their crown as the world’s go to service for the best in streaming content thanks to a number of excellent new additions to the service.
Best true crime podcasts of 2023: These are 10 of the most highly rated podcasts to listen to right now
Interestingly, according to Statista, true crime fell into the most popular genre of TV Shows for the UK in 2022, gathering 44.3% of the audience's demand and they can be little argument that Netflix are currently offering the most addictive and downright fascinating productions for true crime fans.
And with over 50 true crime shows to choose from, it can be almost impossible to narrow down which is the best one to binge on tonight – so we made it a little easier by checking out which are the 17 most highly rated true crime series and documentaries to stream right now by using highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.