Which of these 10 popular Netflix documentaries will you watch next? Photo credit: Netflix.

Best true crime Netflix 2022: Here are the 10 most popular Netflix true crime documentaries

True crime has become one of Netflix’s most popular genres. Here’s the 10 most popular true crime shows to watch right now.

By Graham Falk
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:50 pm

The growing phenomenon of true crime documentaries shows no sign of slowing down in 2022, as audiences curiosity to discover out the morbid details about some of the world most notorious crimes grows with each new bingeable TV series released – there’s no better place than Netflix for an abundance of choice.

Only three months into the new year, and already Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna have cemented true crime as one of streaming giant Netflix’s most successful genres.

Best Netflix films March 2022: 10 of the best films new to Netflix this month

Best true crime podcast: Here are the 20 most highly rated podcasts of 2021

However, with such an abundance of choice, experts at TopRatedCasinos were keen to Netflix true crime documentaries were the world’s most popular by looking at which shows have been the most searched for in each country on Google trends.

Here are the world’s 10 most popular Netflix true crime shows.

1. Inventing Anna.

Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

Photo: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

2. Catching Killers

Investigators reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Murder Among the Mormons

Murder Among the Mormons follows the religion as high-stakes turn deadly and shake a global church to its core.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Crime Scene follows Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel as it grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam goes missing mysteriously.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
NetflixGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3