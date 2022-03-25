Netflix have released some superb series in 2022 already. Photo credit: Netflix.

Best series on Netflix 2022: Here are the 9 most highly rated new release series on Netflix, as per IMDb ratings

Here are the 9 best new release TV shows on Netflix, according to IMDb ratings.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:03 pm

So, you’ve just finished one of Netflix’s superb new TV shows and you’re on the search for a new hit to binge on?

With reportedly over 200 million subscribers since its inception over a decade ago, there’s a reason so many of us turn to Netflix to discover the latest, and greatest, new television shows.

And, much like previous years, 2022 can already be classed as a success for the streaming giant, thanks to a host of new hit series that have gripped viewers attention.

However, with such an abundance of choice, it can be difficult to decide which new show is best to start.

With this in mind, we decided to look at IMBd to discover which new Netflix series are the highest rated of the year.

1. The Last Kingdom - Season 5

Historical drama The Last Kingdom has proven a hit with Netflix, and the latest season sees it as the top rated new series on Netflix on IMDb.

2. Vikings: Valhalla - Season 1

Vikings: Valhalla has been a huge hit for Netflix, with viewers remaining gripping to the adventures of the famous Vikings as they blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe. Rated at 7.7.

3. Sweet Magnolias - Season 2

Sweet Magnolias has enjoyed an excellent return to our screens with a 7.6 rating. The show follows lifelong friends as they lift each other up while they juggle relationships,

4. Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is a true crime dramatisation of fraudster Anna Delvey and has been Netflix's most successful crime drama of the year, with a ranking of 7.1.

