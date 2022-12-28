3. Tutti Frutti (1987)

Tutti Frutti was a drama series produced by BBC Scotland that was written by John Byrne while featuring talent from the likes of the late Robbie Coltrane who sadly passed away in 2022. It follows the life of ‘The Majestics’ who are a rock ‘n’ roll band who are looking to make it big after 25 years of performing at small-scale Scottish gigs.

Photo: Submitted