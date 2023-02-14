1 . Mrs Brown (1997)

A drama written by Jeremy Brock and directed by John Madden that stars incredible actors like Judi Dench, Billy Connolly, and Gerard Butler who debuted in this film. It follows Queen Victoria who must recover from her grief after losing Prince Albert. She finds solace in the former servant of the prince, John Brown, who becomes her confidant. As they grow closer, rumours begin to circulate as to what the nature of their relationship is.

Photo: Mrs Brown (John Madden, 1997) | Submitted