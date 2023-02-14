Many cinematic masterpieces have featured Scotland and among those are some timeless romantic classics, here are 14 in celebration of February 14 (Valentine’s Day!)
With Valentine’s Day 2023 upon us, if you’re not heading out to one of Scotland’s many romantic restaurants in favour of staying home then it’s the perfect time to check out romantic films set in Scotland (or produced by Scottish directors).
To mark February 14 here are 14 romantic films featuring Scotland for you and your dearest to enjoy this Valentine’s Day.
1. Mrs Brown (1997)
A drama written by Jeremy Brock and directed by John Madden that stars incredible actors like Judi Dench, Billy Connolly, and Gerard Butler who debuted in this film. It follows Queen Victoria who must recover from her grief after losing Prince Albert. She finds solace in the former servant of the prince, John Brown, who becomes her confidant. As they grow closer, rumours begin to circulate as to what the nature of their relationship is.
Photo: Mrs Brown (John Madden, 1997) | Submitted
2. On Approval (1944)
A romantic comedy film produced and directed by Clive Brook, it stars the humble Richard Halton who aspires to marry widow Maria Wislack despite lacking the funds to do so. Maria, open to the marriage, grows tired of him waiting to make his feelings known so proposes that they spend time at her secluded island castle in Scotland for a month “on approval” to see how they get on.
Photo: On Approval (Clive Brook, 1944) | Submitted
3. Scottish Mussel (2015)
Scottish Mussel is a comedy film written, directed and produced by Talulah Riley. It stars Martin Compston as Ritchie, a Glaswegian criminal who has plans to get involved in poaching freshwater pearl mussels from the Scottish Highlands to make his fortune. A spanner is thrown into the works, however, when he meets Beth, a gorgeous English conservationist who is trying to protect them.
Photo: Scottish Mussel (Talulah Riley, 2015) | Submitted
4. Gregory’s Girl (1980)
A Scottish romantic comedy written and directed by Bill Forsyth. Set in a state secondary school in the Abronhill district of Cumbernauld, this classic coming-of-age film tells the story of Gregory, a normal teenage boy who becomes infatuated with his classmate, Dorothy. Unfortunately, Gregory is a bit of a knucklehead and Dorothy is a hotshot player who takes his spot on the boys’ football team, so he has to work to win her over.
Photo: Gregory’s Girl (Bill Forsyth, 1980) | Submitted