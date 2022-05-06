Whether you prefer the cringey romantic comedies or the good old fashioned romantic tearjerker, there’s no denying ‘rom-coms’ have become a staple of modern cinema.Streaming giant Netflix is absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.So whether you’re topping up red wine and getting ready settle on the couch with your loved one, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?