All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
A number of thrilling series are landing on Netflix this month. Cr: Netflix.A number of thrilling series are landing on Netflix this month. Cr: Netflix.
A number of thrilling series are landing on Netflix this month. Cr: Netflix.

Best New Series on Netflix: 9 TV shows new to Netflix in May - including Queen Charlotte and FUBAR

Netflix will release a number of addictive new series this month – including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and a brand new Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix original.

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:18 BST

It is hard to believe that the year is already five months old isn’t it?

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

However, as the days and months come quick and fast, so to do the bingeable and exciting new series to stream on Netflix. Already we have seen The Diplomat and The Night Agent launch on the platform and become the latest favourites for viewers and now, as we approach, there’s even more excited about.

Best New Netflix Movies: Here are 8 of the best films new to Netflix UK in May 2023 - including Anna Nicole Smith

A highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off combined with the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the small screen and a brand new historical drama from Jada Pinkett Smith will leave viewers giddy as Netflix continues to stake their claim as the ultimate subscription service.

Best new true crime on Netflix; Here are 8 of the best true crime TV series released in 2023

Here are 9 of the best new series coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Korean drama has seen massive success on Netflix and the latest offering from the country, When the Weather Is Fine, is set to be another.

1. When the Weather Is Fine - out now

Korean drama has seen massive success on Netflix and the latest offering from the country, When the Weather Is Fine, is set to be another. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Bridgerton was one of Netflix's most successful TV shows ever and now sees its first major spin-off land on the platform as we see the origin of Queen Charlotte's rise.

2. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - out May 4

Bridgerton was one of Netflix's most successful TV shows ever and now sees its first major spin-off land on the platform as we see the origin of Queen Charlotte's rise. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Queen Cleopatra launches on Netflix as this new documentary series shares its take on the Egyptian icon from Jada Pinkett Smith.

3. Queen Cleopatra - out May 10

Queen Cleopatra launches on Netflix as this new documentary series shares its take on the Egyptian icon from Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This South Korean science fiction series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok is set to be one of the next big Korean hits with viewers already anticipating the thriller which begins when air pollution sees the world come to a stand still.

4. Black Knight - out May 11

This South Korean science fiction series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok is set to be one of the next big Korean hits with viewers already anticipating the thriller which begins when air pollution sees the world come to a stand still. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Netflix