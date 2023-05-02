Netflix will release a number of addictive new series this month – including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and a brand new Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix original.

It is hard to believe that the year is already five months old isn’t it?

However, as the days and months come quick and fast, so to do the bingeable and exciting new series to stream on Netflix. Already we have seen The Diplomat and The Night Agent launch on the platform and become the latest favourites for viewers and now, as we approach, there’s even more excited about.

A highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off combined with the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the small screen and a brand new historical drama from Jada Pinkett Smith will leave viewers giddy as Netflix continues to stake their claim as the ultimate subscription service.

Here are 9 of the best new series coming to Netflix in May 2023.

1 . When the Weather Is Fine - out now Korean drama has seen massive success on Netflix and the latest offering from the country, When the Weather Is Fine, is set to be another. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - out May 4 Bridgerton was one of Netflix's most successful TV shows ever and now sees its first major spin-off land on the platform as we see the origin of Queen Charlotte's rise. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Queen Cleopatra - out May 10 Queen Cleopatra launches on Netflix as this new documentary series shares its take on the Egyptian icon from Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Black Knight - out May 11 This South Korean science fiction series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok is set to be one of the next big Korean hits with viewers already anticipating the thriller which begins when air pollution sees the world come to a stand still. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3