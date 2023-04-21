All Sections
Netflix are bringing out the big guns in the final week of April. Cr: NetflixNetflix are bringing out the big guns in the final week of April. Cr: Netflix
Best New Series on Netflix: 8 of the best new releases on Netflix this week - including The Diplomat

Here are 8 of the best new series we recommend you stream this week – from The Diplomat to the final season of Firefly Lane.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:24 BST

As we reach the final week of April, Netflix are bringing out the big guns as they continue their reign as the world’s leading streaming service.

Best K-drama series on Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated Korean dramas on Netflix - including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

We’ve already The Night Agent, Unstable and You launch in the first four months of the year and as we approach a new month some of Netflix’s most loved TV series and highly anticipated launches are set to hit the small screen this week.

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Best Documentaries On Netflix 2023: 13 of the most highly rated docu-series to stream on Netflix UK

Here are the 8 new releases we recommend you tune into this week.

This Turkish drama follows a family as they are forced to flee Istanbul to start a new life in a new city - however, the locals aren't as welcomed as they would hope.

1. Chokehold - out now

Final batch of episodes of the coming of age drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke launches - much to the excitement of the shows' fan.

2. Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 - out April 28

Based on a true story, a nurse at a hospital has suspicions that an attention seeking colleague may have something to do with unexplained deaths at the hospital.

3. The Nurse - April 27

The popular Andy Samberg comedy series returns for an eight season.

4. Brooklyn Nine Nine (Season 8) - out now

